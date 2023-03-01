A Nigerian woman has cried out online after leaving her son alone for only a few minutes at home

The heartbroken woman shared a video on TikTok revealing how her little son shredded plenty packs of tissue papers

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with their kids

A UK-based Nigerian mother has revealed the mess her kid made after she left him alone for a few minutes

In the video, she lamented that she left her son alone on the staircase, and thought he was quietly watching cocomelon, a cartoon show, on his iPad.

Nigerian woman leaves son alone at night Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

However, after some minutes, she couldn't hear his voice anymore and she decided to look for him.

Sadly, she found him doing the unthinkable. There was a huge stash of tissue papers in the house which was hanging way high on the wall.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In her defence, the mum noted that she didn't know how he was able to get it because his hand wasn't supposed to reach where it was placed.

She captioned the video:

"For those of you seeking for the fruit of the womb , I pray this morning may God answer your heart desire INA.

"So that una go come join us 000 because motherhood too sweet. Imagine what I came out to see last night it's well. Children are wonderful that is all I can say."

Social media reactions

@ummu_cyam said:

"E bi like say the boy is counting Nigerians ballot papers."

@dr_kekong wrote:

"If my children quiet pass 2mins, I go just dey like mad person dey run round house dey shout with Cain o, dey find them, what are they, doing why are they quiet. Because 2mins quietness can cause you a full day of rest"

@theolaiyatemitope said:

"Sometimes these kids behave like s@t@nic agents."

@chioma4eva commented:

"Children are beautiful by all standard and as much as funnily destructive as their action could be the life they bring in a home knows ni bound and the irony of this is that we all pass through this path a tender kids in one way or the other...yes we all did @ though some come at a different mindblowing level funny enough. Even they engage in such destructive spree unknowingly if they get quiet and inactive the anxiety and unease befall the parent and the parent starts praying against many things and for the best".

@lorah_irez commented:

"Children are naturally allergic to neat house, forgive am mama".

@anointed_spartal wrote:

"If nor be negligence, it takes that baby up to 50 minutes before doing all that damages, where you Dey for 30 minutes?? Oh sorry, you were on TikTok.."

@keemshugz said:

"Youkay people again @ @ @everything for content...its possible the mum even joined in shredding those tissue...kmt"

@raveekiddies commented:

"You better be careful. Everything isn't content. When social services enter your matter, your eyes go clear"

@kidwalksapparels said:

"She didn't do it alone. She did it with her egbe lol".

Watch the video below:

Little girl scatters the house, sleeps off on sofa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way. A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Source: Legit.ng