A heartwarming video of a young girl dancing and spinning with delight has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of views and comments.

The video which was shared by @mamarissax shows the adorable moment when the girl discovered her love for dancing.

Little girl dances and spins with joy. Photo credit: @mamarissax Source: TikTok

Going with the flow

The video shows the girl trying to make some dance moves and was just going with the flow.

She starts to dance with joy, showing off her moves and expressions in a funny way.

Also, she spins and spins in a playful manner, clearly having a lot of fun with her dance.

She does not seem to notice that she is being filmed nor would she have cared.

The video has received over 300,000 thousand likes and 3000 comments on TikTok, with many users praising the girl’s cuteness and happiness.

Some users said that the video made their day, while others said that they wished they could be free and childlike like her.

Some users also suggested that the girl should pursue dancing as a hobby or a career, as she seemed to have a natural talent for it.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MKIE reacted:

"My girl got the moves."

@girl3-378383 said:

"Not Fidget Spinner."

@Cellus also said:

"Tooilt Bowl Water?!?!" She was definitely getting groovy."

@l1tebrlght commented:

"Aiden always got sum to say bout Lay Lay."

@2Kodi also commented:

"Fidget spinner's Imao."

@user858484774:

"Hurricane lay lay."

@vera474848488:

"Drunk princess"

Little girl effortlessly does the trending kilimanjaro dance moves among others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl filled with the talent of dancing attempted the kilimanjaro dance move and was able to do it effectively.

The short video comprehensively displayed the girl's amazing dance moves which projected that the kid would turn out to be an awesome entertainer.

Even though it was not more than a few seconds, the girl tried all kinds of moves which portrayed that she had been following the trends.

Source: Legit.ng