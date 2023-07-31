A young Nigerian woman has cried out bitterly on social media after her fiance called off their engagement

In the screenshots which she shared via her official TikTok account, her fiance gave his reasons for ending the relationship

One of the reasons he listed out was that he wasn't well prepared to get married to any woman yet

A woman identified as @lil_candybackup on TikTok has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her fiance who abruptly called off their engagement.

In the WhatsApp conversation, the man revealed that he wasn't thinking straight when he proposed to her.

Man calls off engagement to fiancee Photo credit: @lil_candybackup/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to him, he wasn't ready financially and emotionally to get committed to a woman in marriage.

He wrote:

“Hey mama! U will be probably be sleeping by now. I wanted to tell you but I hate to see you cry. I'm calling off the engagement, I wasn't thinking when I proposed. I'm sorry am not ready. I don't know how u will untell the people u already told. It's for your own good, make u no go turn lord of the ring.”

Candy broke down in tears as she wondered if he was only playing a prank on her but it turned out he wasn't.

She replied:

“Was it supposed to be breakfast in bed? Guy if this is a prank u better stop it. Na me u wan disgrace? Dem neva born ur papa well. You just ranted for nothing. Okay now am calm, Pls let's sort things out, weytin I wan tell my friends.

"Jezzz how I wan take untell the people weh I tell. Wow you blocked me already. Naso God go block you from ur destiny helper. Well it a good thing u have a sister!”

Reactions as man calls off engagement to fiancee

Netizens have reacted to the news with many expressing sympathy for the lady and criticizing the man's actions.

@Eleojo_clothing commented:

“Even with that jean you suppose know say him no serious.”

@Eniolaheart reacted:

“I hope u are nt toxic shaaa, cus even ur responses sound somehw to me. Just saying Respectfully ooo.”

@Janet reacted:

“Sell the ring na Abi he collect am?”

@~OLAMIDE>>>>>>> said:

“Thank God he informed you before you turn to lord of ring true true.”

@Hadeezatou commented:

“Na surprise pack he for Comot the ring?”

@Favybaby said:

“Which one be untell the people you told ah.”

@Your girlfriend said:

“Sell the ring use the money Dey on fresh.”

@Dangbana said:

“Ring Wey no even fine before be like all those ring Wey day inside surprise pack.”

@Priscillia_010 on IG reacted:

"Nawa o. I won’t even post my wedding pics until one week after the wedding. If people want to post they should post.”

@Aniekwe Happiness reacted:

“Me wey no dey sleep for night, I go see am sharp sharp. I'm really sorry, it hurts.”

@Nmesoma reacted:

“He said make you no go turn lord of the rings’ who is raising these boys?”

@meiam_temmy commented:

“Good things is coming your way.”

@Nicky commented:

“Omo I no de announce any engagement until dem pay my bride price. I don too see shege pro max for relationship.”

@Empress reacted:

“Hmmm this is really painful, so sorry.

@Bo_thrift.kids commented:

“Breathe everything is gonna be fine.”

@jeosy2 reacted:

“So sorry. But be happy he told on time. It’s hard but u will be fine.”

@Lily said:

“Omo, it’s the blocking, sorry shaa.”

@midely reacted:

“Person will b wondering what could hve b the reason its well.”

@Mama said:

“My sister please don’t cry, just travel to another state or town for now.”

Watch the video below:

Man cancels wedding with single mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother has cried out online as her relationship with her fiance hits the rocks. In the chats which she shared via her TikTok account, the young man advised her to sell off the ring because he no longer wants to marry her.

He went ahead to suggest that the single mother uses the money gotten through selling the ring to take care of her daughter.

"Favour go and sell the ring. Use it to take care of your daughter. Like I said, I have moved on. I don't need you anymore so move on as well. I gave you a ring because I wanted to and now I'm done", the man said in the chats.

Source: Legit.ng