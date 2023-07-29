Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, is now in the news after she took to social media to thank God after recovering from a sickness

In the viral video, the music star explained that she was so weak recently that she kept on sleeping as if she was pregnant

Teni’s disclosure about her recent sickness raised a lot of comments from fans with some of them speaking on the importance of good health

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, has now got fans talking after she opened up about recently being down with a sickness.

Taking to her social media page, the Billionaire crooner shared a video where she explained how weak she was during the illness.

According to Teni, she was so down that she was only able to lay on her bed and could barely speak to people. The music star added that she kept on sleeping that she started to wonder if she was pregnant.

Teni then noted that it is good for people to praise God as she marveled at how much the sickness affected her.

She said:

“Ah! E good make person dey praise God o, all last week my mouth no fit open like this the way I dey open am o. Na so I just dey for bed, I just humble, we thank God. See I sleep sleep my eyeball roll back. I con dey wonder say shey I don get belle ni? Okay who con give me the belle? Who con give me the belle wey I dey sleep like say tse tse fly bite me? Make we dey thank God oo.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as singer Teni thanks God after recovering from sickness

Teni’s funny explanation on the time she recently fell sick got netizens talking and a number of them noted that good health is underrated.

Read some of their comments below:

Poshest_hope:

“Honestly!! Good health is underrated. I understood this better when I had a near death experience in 2021.”

Yes_am_adababy:

“You don’t know what God has done for you if you have good health!!! Thank God she’s good now.”

Iameniolamyde:

“Good health is so underrated. When you're meant to start reaping the fruits of your hustles, may your health never fail you.”

Houseofjaycee_ng:

“To shiit self na big testimony... Good health is underrated.”

onlinefoodstuffmartng:

“If we don't fall ill once a while, we won't understand what God is doing for us for giving us good health.”

Tosinjuls:

“Health is wealth. Having good health is one of the most underestimated blessings. Thank God you’re doing well.”

ambassador213:

“GOD GOT YOU SISTER... THANKS TO HIM FOR YOUR HEALING.”

__kofoworola_:

“Wo sickness will humble you u go just Dey look like say u no Dey this world again.”

