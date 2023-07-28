A Nigerian lady took internet users by surprise after revealing that she and her mum are both baby mamas

According to her, she insults herself over her situation, firing a warning shot at trolls trying to bully her

Her stunning revelation earned her the admiration of many women on the social media platform as people showed them support

A Nigerian lady, @bolaghold, has caused a commotion on social media as she revealed that she and her mum are single mothers.

She shared a video, on TikTok, where she made the revelation while showcasing her mum, as she sent a message to trolls.

The lady said she and her mum are baby mamas. Photo Credit: @ bolaghold

According to her, there is nothing special about being a single mum, adding that she and her mum didn't plan it that way.

She blamed circumstances for it and said they had to adjust to their situation. She wrote:

"If you think you can bully me me i kuku insult myself,der is nothing special about this we didn’t plan to ever be a single mother but circumstances occure so we have to adjust..."

Watch the video below:

People show mother and daughter support

ANONYMOUS said:

"I love seeing this than one woman kill her husband oooo, my dear i walk out of hell and make money,am looking fine.''

angieblaze22 said:

"The fact that u guyz are still alive and breathing without any emotional stress from a man,is enough to be thankful for."

Abike gold said:

"Being a single mother is not d end of life and it does not stop from doing what he intends doing in your life..ur happiness doesn't depends on marriage."

Itunuoluwa Omolabi said:

"Sis abeg enjoy your life...... atleast God has a purpose for this mouth,let them kip ranting nonsense."

FLAWLESS ENO said:

"Being a single mother is not a disease and beside everyone has thier own story to tell it better u leave Dan been in a toxic marriage or relationship."

Okikiola Nifemi said:

"We never planned for it,so we have to accept our faith."

Ohluremmy said:

"Same here sis and we’re stronger than the married and abandoned faking happiness."

yourvillagepeople2 said:

"It's life dear you and your mom are strong women."

