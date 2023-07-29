A Nigerian woman has surprised Nigerians on social media after sharing an adorable video of her baby bump

In the video, the excited and blessed mother revealed that she gave birth to healthy triplet babies

Social media users have penned down congratulatory messages to the mum with many tapping into her blessing

A beautiful Nigerian woman has shared her inspiring pregnancy journey on TikTok after giving birth to triplet babies.

In the video, the woman displayed a throwback of how her baby bump looked before she delivered her babies.

Woman who gave birth to triplets displays her baby bump Photo credit: @aniebochukwunonye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The complexion of her stomach was visibly darker than usual and netizens also spotted stretch marks and pregnancy lines close to her belly button.

The video also showcased how healthy her babies looked after she gave birth to them at the hospital.

While sharing the lovely clip, she expressed her excitement and gratitude to God for granting her a safe delivery.

Reactions as mum of triplets displays her baby bump

Social media users have reacted massively to the video as many netizens stormed the comments section to share their desires to birth triplets.

@adaoraeze615 said:

"Congratulations to you dear I tap from this blessings happy birthday lovelies."

@qwinsly004 stated:

"All I can say is that may God Almighty bless you."

@sandysparkle3 reacted:

"Congratulations mama ejima. I can't wait to be called mama ejima. I TAp from your blessings."

@okolifaithmicheal wrote:

"Chinenyenwa that's my name God my next pregnancy will be triplet Amen."

@owenloretta stated:

"Omg! I love this! In fact God na triplets I want, exactly like this."

@user800878032498 added:

"Congratulations dear I'm next in line with triplets for the sake of my late son AMEN."

@umenyiellaadamazi reacted:

"Congratulations. The boys come be identical, na the girl decided to look like her mama."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman displays huge baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media has been abuzz after a captivating video of a pregnant Nigerian woman surfaced online. The woman identified as @kenollyblizhairline7 on TikTok posted a video of herself pregnant with a huge baby bump.

In the video, she showed her challenging pregnancy journey, including her baby bump at 39 weeks. Afterwards, she revealed that she birthed lovely twin babies as she shared a video of the babies via her account.

She expressed her excitement while sharing the adorable clip, and netizens congratulated her immensely. The video has since gone viral, with many netizens tapping from her blessings and expressing their shock over the size of her baby bump.

