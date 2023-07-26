A Nigerian woman has shared her joy on social media after welcoming beautiful and healthy triplet babies

According to the proud mother of five children, she first welcomed a set of twins during her first pregnancy

Social media users have reacted massively to the lovely video with many wishing to be as lucky as she was

A Nigerian woman has become a huge sensation after welcoming five babies in just two pregnancies.

According to the proud mother, she first welcomed a set of twin babies during her first pregnancy.

Mother of twins welcomes triplets Photo credit: @mamatwins100/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Shortly afterwards, she gave birth to a set of healthy triplets and her heart was filled with gratitude to God.

In a video, she showed her five children with a touching caption that triggered reactions from netizens.

"See what God has done for me in two years. First twins, second triplets. I give all the glory to God", she said.

Reactions as mum welcomes 5 babies in two years

Netizens have congratulated the proud mother with many tapping into her kind of blessing.

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets at age 54

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman is currently full of uncontrollable joy as she has been blessed with the gift of triplets. After the arrival of the beautiful babies, the woman known as @funmiedeni took to TikTok to show off her baby bump in a viral video.

In the 1 minute 20 seconds video, the woman danced happily while clutching her baby bump in different outfits. Apart from her bulging baby bump, the woman also showed off photos of her beautiful triplets. According to the woman, she is a first-time mum at 54.

This revelation left many people surprised that she got pregnant at such an age. Those who have seen the video attributed the birth of the babies to a miracle, and they have also prayed for such. @Princess_tabith said: "I tap this on behalf of my colleague. She is 50 years already and no issue yet. She takes care of my twins like they are hers. May this locate you momma."

