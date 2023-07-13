A young woman has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing a video showcasing her very big baby bump

In the video shared via her official account, the proud mother bared her tummy to reveal her protruding belly

The strong mother went ahead to reveal that she gave birth to twin babies and netizens hailed her massively

Social media has been abuzz after a captivating video of a pregnant Nigerian woman surfaced online.

The woman identified as @kenollyblizhairline7 on TikTok posted a video of herself pregnant with a huge baby bump.

Nigerian woman displays her huge baby bump Photo credit: @kenollyblizhairline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, she showed her challenging pregnancy journey, including her baby bump at 39 weeks.

Afterwards, she revealed that she birthed lovely twin babies as she shared a video of the babies via her account.

While sharing the adorable clip, she expressed her excitement and netizens congratulated her massively.

Reactions as mum of twins shows off huge baby bump

The video has since gone viral with many netizens tapping from her blessings and expressing their shock over the size of her baby bump.

@nkay_mimi reacted:

“Congratulations I tap into your blessings.”

@Darnisha Maxwell said:

“You're so blessed please love them precious babies with everything in you.”

@Jay commented:

“My dream babies congrats.”

@user2556743626271 said:

“Congratulations I tap in ur blessings.”

@oliviaobianuju8 said:

"I say to myself is this woman born one I will smash my phone, thank you for not disappointing. Congratulations mma Ejima."

@Lucy commented:

“I tap in this blessing in Jesus name.”

@chiamaka_okoyeocha wrote:

"Even though even though that tummy is scary. You did good mama congratulations."

@iheakolamm said:

"Na 7 babies dey inside that big belle. Congratulations warrior."

@Successfulbella80 reacted:

“Congratulations I tap from ur blessings amen.”

@sureeva1 said:

“Congrats I key into this bundle of joy.”

@keanu reacted:

“Congratulations I want this.”

@enyonamdzeadzom said:

"It looks like 7 on the stomach eiii."

@user8165428887420 said:

“Congratulations mum.”

@Asa OGB said:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessings.”

Watch the video below:

Woman gets pregnant with triplets, flaunts baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman identified as @valeradabby96 on TikTok has shared a video thanking God for her pregnancy with triplets. In the heartwarming video, the woman danced excitedly as she flaunted her huge baby bump.

She revealed that her mother-in-law had insisted that she would never be able to have children. The woman captioned the video with an inspirational message, encouraging others to have faith and claim their blessings.

"You will surely hear the cry of a baby in your home this year. CLAIM it with faith," she wrote. The video has gone viral on social media, with many people congratulating the woman on her pregnancy. The woman's message of faith and perseverance resonated with many, inspiring them to keep pushing forward.

Source: Legit.ng