A pregnant woman danced confidently while in her living room, swinging her baby bump from one side to the other

A video of the woman's interesting dance has been posted on TikTok by @bigthingfood, and it has received 84.4k likes

At the moment, TikTok users have viewed the video more than 1.5 million times and they praised her for accurate dance

A TikTok lady who is pregnant danced accurately, and the video impressed her followers.

The entertaining dance video lasted only 11 seconds, but it has been viewed by over 1.5 million TikTok users. The clip was posted by @bigthingfood.

The pregnant woman danced accurately. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigthingfood.

Source: TikTok

The video showed how she rushed into the dancing arena in the room and started showing off her impressive skills.

Pregnant woman shows off accurate dance skills

Her pregnancy is nearing delivery, but it did not stop her from shaking her body the way she wants. She equally used her waist to dance, shaking it aggressively.

She said in the caption of the dance video that she is a very likeable person and wondered why a particular follower did not like her.

Her fans on TikTok rushed to the comment section to say positive things about her dance.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as pregnant woman dances accurately

@user2702171698759 said:

"I love you plenty. First time to comment pls one video for me, please."

@oveeate_sou said:

"Biko ignore these girls. Hiding of pregnancy is something we were born to meet. Who show our own no mean say we no value the pregnancy."

@bby- mannie reacted:

"You are really beautiful with this your pregnancy."

@Lady cool said:

"Carry on madam. You too much. Seee as you clean pass some people."

@Lily reacted:

"Pregnancy is nothing to be shameful about so my sister flex your baby."

@Pandora said:

"I love everything about you, mama."

@mabella gee boss lady said:

"I love what am seeing."

