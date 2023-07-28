A heartwarming video of a family who runs a vulcaniser shop to make ends meet has touched many people online

A customer who brought her car for a puncture repair discovered that the couple and their 7-year-old son all worked at the shop

The wife explained that she left her job to help her husband after her monthly salary was not enough to support the family

An emotional video has shown the struggles and resilience of a family who runs a vulcaniser shop alongside their 7-year-old son.

The video was captured by a woman who visited the shop to fix a flat tyre on her car.

The 7-year-old was able to effortlessly remove a tyre. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

She was surprised to see that the shop was run by a young couple and their adorable 7-year-old son, who all worked hard to provide the best service to their customers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman asked the wife why she and her son were working at the shop instead of staying at home or attending school.

The wife explained that she used to work as a teacher, but her monthly salary was insufficient to cover the family’s expenses.

She quit her job and joined her husband at the shop, where they could earn more money by working together.

The family’s story touched the woman and praised them for their courage and determination.

The video has gone viral on social media, where many people have expressed their admiration and sympathy for the family.

The video has also raised awareness about the plight of many low-income families facing similar daily challenges.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@AkoredeOlawale373 reacted:

"Wow, kudos to yoU ma, A graduate woman helping his husband at workshop, May God bless the family."

@wuraolaashake said:

"That little boy, omg..I love you son. may almighty God to be with you."

@Greatness64848 wrote:

"Her English is giving very fluent God Grace we be with the family."

@oluwafisayomirepe commented:

"These people need encouragement."

@HolufemmyE also commented:

"Biko kip up the good work."

@AdelajaOlukayode:

"Wow i love this family."

@Aderich:

"Epitome of what is called help meet,l pray God will meet you at the point of your need."

@AKIN ADIGUN:

"Lovely family. this is a complete woman. God bless you."

@User9582518093152:

"You guys aren't playing, YoU are building further vulcanising company. Kudos to this beautiful family."

25-year-old lady returns from Europe, now working full-time as a vulcanizer in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who returned to Nigerian from Europe now works in Edo state as a vulcanizer.

The lady identified as Becky Osarume Osagie who had got to Italy from Libya in 2015 returned to Nigeria in 2017.

Becky told BBC News Pidgin that an agent had helped her with the trip that cost him N400,000.

Source: Legit.ng