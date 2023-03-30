A lovely video of a handsome vulcaniser turned model has drawn a lot of attention on social media

In the video, the young man was busy doing his work on tyres when an influencer approached him

The influencer, who doubles as a fashion designer, wanted the young man to model for his brand

A stroke of luck can strike anyone anywhere without recourse to a person's social status.

Anything can happen that will change someone's life forever by only being at the right place at the right time.

Vulcaniser models for a fashion brand. Photo credit: @thislovn

Source: TikTok

That's one of the mysteries of life, and it is always beautiful to behold and worthwhile to experience.

A young Nigerian 'vulcaniser' (someone who repairs tyres) was doing his work by the roadside when luck located him.

He had done an excellent job on the tyre of a popular upcoming fashion designer. The designer also admired the young man's looks and hired him to model some clothes for his fashion brand.

Firstly, the young man was taken to a barber for a clean, carved haircut; then, he was given a pair of white Nike sneakers. There was a wardrobe change into fashionable clothes.

They also went for a photo session with a photographer. Some pictures and video shots were taken, and the streets were used as the background.

The young man modelled many clothes for the fashion brand, and the pictures were uploaded.

It was all sponsored by the fashion designer, and everything went beautifully, as people admired the vulcaniser for doing outstanding work.

Social media reactions

@Amara commented:

"Na God Dey create but na money dey maintain."

@jovialakanni01 wrote:

"I'm not black but black people to the world."

@Teniolah commented:

"Pls turn him into ur model abeg, he has the body and face like ,he has everything 100% 100% 100% 100% this is beautiful."

@HonourableDC commented:

"Am I d only one seeing @correctaboki."

@Yettymama wrote:

"Thank you for showing this other side of him."

@Portable commented:

"I just know that last picture would be dope."

@DON LARRY Àkàndé commented:

"So sleek! God bless you bro! and your Ibile Yoruba is giving!!!Ekiti or Oyo??"

@ZAINAB commented:

"Thank you so much for this, God will uplift your career."

@Favour Abuchi said:

"Good job, the Nike though, boss I need one."

@Pearl commented:

"Can I be ur model too pls?"

@Chioma Lilian wrote:

"Wow! Am really happy for him."

@Official Yungbulk said:

"Cute! classic! was d last pics for me."

@BetaBeliefBoy exclaimed:

"Oppor o!!!"

@mamadelamyco said:

"Wow beautiful day."

@THAYOR commented:

"Can I be ur model."

@Muel commented:

"God bless you."

@Sammyblayze said:

"I wanna be a model... How to start omor."

@damirestcarnal exclaimed:

"Perfect!!"

@Stella commented:

"Handsome Guy."

Watch the video below:

Confident girl catwalks like model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the amazing modelling skills of a beautiful little girl have made her a viral TikTok sensation. The enthusiastic young girl was seen in a short video posted on the platform by @mlta_samodels.

In the TikTok video, the girl hit the runway with so much confidence, walking like a trained, professional model. Dressed in a blue skirt and a pink top, the girl walked with an inviting smile on her face.

Her confidence and cheerful demeanour on the runway clearly show that she loves modelling. Many people who have come across the video have hailed her skills, while others agreed that she has a future in the modelling industry.

Source: Legit.ng