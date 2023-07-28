A beautiful lady who never gave up while selling second-hand clothes relocated to America to get a better life

Now abroad, the lady is making the best of use of the opportunities in the foreign country and living a great life

Many people who were wowed by her growth said her story inspired them to work harder in their pursuits for success

A lady who used to sell okrika (second-hand) clothes has shown that anybody's life could improve, and no one knows when success may come.

At the beginning of her clip, one could see her in front of fairly used clothes on the street as she hoped for patronage.

The lady used to sell okrika but has now gotten US visa. Photo source: @tanyaharding34

Source: TikTok

Lady gets American visa

Seconds into the video, the lady got a visa and relocated abroad with her child. She was happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady (@tanyaharding34) appreciated her husband's efforts in bringing her to America. She said it was hard for her back home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dezzaray said:

"Respect your hustle. Ccongratulations on your new journey."

Grannyboy Sacal said:

"Isaiah 60-22 says when the time is right the lord will make things happen now is your time to shine blessings."

Tanalee_singa said:

"God did."

ChristalBoyd said:

"With christ in the vessel you'll smile at the Storm."

Riridahboss said:

"Congratulations. God always help those who tries to help themselves!"

Savagee Lyahh said:

"Congratulations do well love and never give up."

Diama Mitchell said:

"God bless him a lot more blessings upon blessings upon blessings to come your way."

Shelly_Nahjah said:

"I do the same thing sell on street and I was feeling so down when I come home but thanks for this encouraging video."

Shanique Segree said:

"I don’t know you but I love this for you and your son."

05Ti-Y said:

"Greatness is coming to you. Because you are humble and you have patience."

Family who relocated abroad buys house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who relocated to the UK with his family shared a video showing their first property two years after getting to the foreign country.

At the beginning of the clip, the man dangled the key to the house before he and his family member went inside and danced.

Soft drinks hawker relocates abroad

In other news, a young lady who used to hawk soft drinks in Nigeria for hours in the hot sun has finally made it in life.

At a point in the video shared on TikTok, the lady (@sinatu26) showed how hawking for hours had a bad effect on her feet. Her legs had a series of cuts.

Source: Legit.ng