A lady who is not afraid to get her hands dirty was seen working as a vulcaniser and lifting heavy tyres

The lady who is very beautiful posted a series of videos on TikTok in which she was seen expertly doing her work

She has become popular on the platform as she has gained over 195k followers and 1.1 million video likes

A beautiful woman who works as a vulcaniser has gone viral and melted many hearts on TikTok.

The woman with the TikTok handle, @patygodoy05, posted a series of videos in which she was seen diligently doing her job.

The lady has become popular because of her hardworking nature. Photo credit: TikTok/@patygodoy05.

In one of the videos, she was seen lifting a huge truck tyre and fixing it on a truck unaided.

Pretty lady who is a vulcaniser goes viral on TikTok

Always dressed in blue jeans trousers and a stained polo, the lady obviously has so much love for what she does.

In another video, the lady vulcaniser was seen examining her fingers which were stained with dark lubricant.

The way she examined her fingers, it appeared they were hurt from the constant lifting of heavy objects.

The lady has become very popular on TikTok as she currently has 195k followers and 1.1 million video likes.

Also, many TikTok users have expressed admiration for her because of her hardworking nature and her beauty.

Reactions from TikTok users

@collinwoolcock517 said:

"After all your hard work each evening, you deserve to be treated like a queen."

@changuillo2changu commented:

"I congratulate you because I also do that kind of work, you are a fighting woman and that job you do is a nice job."

@Beto Zague said:

"Congratulations! It's nice to see a beautiful woman working like this and not like most do now on TikTok. The world needs more women like you."

@Jorgeluis Reye commented:

"I love working women."

@marcoslopez3180 asked:

"Where can I find a woman like this?"

