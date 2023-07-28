A TikTok video showed a man surprising his wife with a fully furnished house he built secretly

The husband blindfolded his wife and took her to the new home, where he had arranged for a saxophonist to play romantic music

When she opened her eyes and saw the beautiful house, she was overjoyed and hugged him

A loving husband gave his wife the ultimate surprise of a new house he had secretly built and furnished for her.

His wife was so overjoyed she knelt in appreciation. Photo credit: TikTok/@veir05

The heartwarming video showed how the husband blindfolded his wife and drove her to their dream home, where he had also arranged for a saxophonist to serenade them with some romantic tunes.

As they approached the house, he guided her gently and told her to prepare for the big reveal.

He then removed the blindfold to let her see the stunning house, complete with a beautiful garden, a spacious porch, and a cosy interior.

The wife was speechless and overwhelmed with emotion as she realised what her husband had done for her.

She hugged him tightly and thanked him profusely while he kissed her and told her how much he loved her.

The video captured the heartwarming moment of pure joy and gratitude between the couple, who had worked hard to achieve their dream of owning a home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to husband who built fine house below:

@Jasmine'smummy reacted:

"This could be my husband but he can't do anything without me knowing congratulations to them."

@Sonja Lucky said:

"Your such a good friend, your own will Come too."

@ekwehchioma wrote:

"If he can actually build a whole house without the lady knowing, then there's a little problem oo."

@sircash commented:

"Oh this man can keep secrets o me, I also tried to hide mine for my bby but everyting cast the day they gave me bil for roofing i shout Jesus."

