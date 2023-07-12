A short video of a man's house, which he was able to build for N3m, has generated mixed reactions on Twitter

The man said that with another N2m, he would be able to plaster, put doors, and do other finishings on the house

Many people who saw the house had doubts that it was built correctly, as some questioned the absence of lintels

A young Nigerian man has shared a video of a house he built with N3m with its roofing done. Many people were amazed.

The man (@iam_olykiss) said that with N2m spent more; he would finish the interior and flooring of the house. He added that he did not know why people doubted N5m could finish a home.

People asked why some windows didn't have lintel. Photo source: @iam_olykiss

House built with N3m

Recall that a few days ago, a building contractor shared a photo of a bungalow he said he could finish with N5m. Many people doubted him then. A man even offered him a public deal to make one.

Many people who watched the video of the N3m house picked holes in the design, as some noticed that not all the windows have lintels. Others said that its foundation is too low without a German floor.

@damola_ade77 said:

"I can see that you didnt do German floor (DPC/Ground floor slab). This is one of the reasons why you need an engineer to build for you."

The landlord replied:

"Solid water seal will do the job."

@asemota said:

"I remember when I tried to supervise the construction of our driveway in Benin. Those workmen showed me Shege. Deliberately wasting concrete to teach me a lesson. I later fired them and hired my friend as a contractor. He saved me so much. Unless this is your work, hire someone."

@iamdonneli said:

"No lintel, no perimeter beam, barely any columns or beams (can’t actually see one beam sef) This is being pennywise and pound foolish. In a years time the issues you’ll have will give a new meaning to suffer head."

