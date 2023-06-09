“Youg No Go Fail”: Nigerian Man Builds Small House for Village Woman, Paints It, Gives Her Bed
A young Nigerian man used his resources to bless the life of a poor widow in his village. He made her smile by building her a house.
The young man (@clifford_obi350) posed with the woman as he showed off the building process. The house was at the roofing stage at the beginning of the video.
Poor widow got well-painted house
Seconds into the clip, roofing sheets were added to the carpentry works that were earlier done. On completion, he painted the building.
He also bought a mattress for the woman. Women in the village danced towards the house to celebrate his kind gesture.
user3999464517449 said:
"Congratulations bro."
kevinwillams42 said:
"God will keep giving u bro."
DOME LOUIS said:
"You will build Bigger one soon brother."
Victory.boy said:
"Congrats. But why I no see I tap from your blessings for comment section??"
Akuchinyere Rita said:
"God bless you. May you never lack."
QUEEN_RICHIE'S FURNITURES said:
"Your pocket shall never go dry sir, Iseeeeeee."
Vincent Ugboesotu said:
"More funds bro."
Chuks said:
"God bless you my bro. Ajeh u no go fall."
omodano said:
"I love what you did for this woman. this blessing say forget rent ma. Na God go bless u o."
ugballa success chinemerem said:
"I tap from this grace to always impact smile in people’s faces …may you never run down financially and health wise ,Amen."
B.I.G_Rocky said:
"Hope it will not fall if heavy rain fall? Anyway congrats to her and God bless you more brother."
user5134136102226 said:
"This make me cry , may God remember me to this to my parents in Jesus name Amen."
Source: Legit.ng