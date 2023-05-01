A young Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions online when he showed people the house he invested on

The young man who still uses a bike said he was not in haste to buy a car like many with money would

The viral video he shared showed the building process the house went through before it was roofed

A young Nigerian millionaire, @almightysarko, shared a video of the building project he spent his money on. The man said he never rushed to buy a car with his money.

The video he posted showed the moment the building's lintel was concreted before the structure was taken to the level it could be roofed.

The man said he was not interested in getting a car first. Photo source: @almightysarko

Source: TikTok

House with well-designed parapet

Before roofing sheets were nailed to the house, scaffolding and planks that supported the lintel could be seen all around the structure.

The parapet of the building brought out the beauty of the house. Many people praised him for using his money wisely.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jamgst said:

"Oga do your choice, yours no be mine."

Paul Las Vegas said:

"You get sense bro congrats mine is coming."

Nwaezeh said:

"That’s what is needful to you so don’t cast the other oga if you have the money you will do both together."

ikebest22 said:

"Congratulations brother."

Tee dollar said:

"Na man you be bro."

Adenuga Micheal said:

"Make I con dey carry bike go site."

Prince said:

"Only Igbo man can think like this."

Sakrament said:

"Oya drive ur house."

D_EvilOne_Kaptain said:

"Person wey buy car go still build house."

Benzzali_Diokpa said:

"Boss can you show me where I can get this kind of money to build this kind of house."

Viv_001 said:

"Congratulations car go come, na house be the koko."

Source: Legit.ng