A video showing the reunion of a soldier and her grandpa, who is a retired military man, has got many people emotional

After he was told the lady was coming, the old man stood at attention to welcome her as she saluted him

The grandpa was so proud of his granddaughter; they both hugged themselves tight to show family love

A short emotional video captured the moment a female soldier marched into her grandfather's compound in her military uniform.

The man walked out of his house with a frail gait to see his granddaughter. He stood still like a commander as the daughter approached him in a military fashion.

The soldier's grandpa was so happy to see her. Photo source: @jennifer..1996

Source: TikTok

Emotional reunion of soldier and grandpa

After the lady saluted him, the man reached out to her, and they hugged. It was an emotional reunion for both of them.

@jennifer..1996, who shared the video, captioned it:

"Most beautiful thing you'll see on your fyp. Once a soldier always a soldier, grand daughter greeting her old soldier grandpa."

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

victorhope468 said:

"My teary eyes."

I don stop said:

"Me way my grandpa like pami he for don stagger 12 times first."

E.bruno said:

"Who is cutting onions. I dey inside church the cry. Anybody wer see me now go think say na the preaching the enter my head."

E.E.S said:

"Tears in my eyes..... i miss you Daddy, how i feel you are here..."

Bryte_Wrytes said:

"I swear didn't cry, my eye is just itchy."

Simon England Lvar said:

"Brought tears to my eyes for real... May our children make us proud."

kelly_6892 said:

"God bless all the soldiers if the world... Let peace rain and let the world be a better place... We all have loved ones.. tears!!!"

sandrasamuel283 said:

"I got emotional."

felice said:

"Your video broke my heart. Lovely lovely, bless you."

Source: Legit.ng