A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video on TikTok after sighting her little helper licking her baby's milk

According to the mother, she always wondered why her baby's milk was finishing faster than it should

Social media users have reacted to the post with many recounting how they always engaged in such an act

A mother identified as @asa_marshal on TikTok has shared a video of her helper licking the milk of her baby brother.

In the video, the woman caught the girl red-handed licking the milk with her head inside the cupboard.

Nigerian mum sees house help licking baby's milk Photo credit: @asa_marshal/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her, she always wondered why her baby's milk was always finishing so fast until she witnessed that.

She captioned the video;

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“POV; u always asking why u baby's milk Dey finish quick quick. Come to this post lol. Abeg oo.”

Reactions as lady catches house help licking baby's milk

The video has caught the attention of netizens with many parents sharing their experiences and tips for dealing with similar situations.

@Gloria commented:

“The baby's look for me like really buddy wat r u doing with ma food?”

@Barbara Queen commented:

“Our lastborn's own no dey reach 2 weeks oo.”

@callmechefijay reacted:

“I do this to my sister.”

@blessingkelechi35 said:

“My elder sister's Nanny.”

@@mhiz Harihke said:

“Naaa my sister Dey always do this they always eat my baby food.”

@Minah reacted:

“She's checking the expiry date.”

@vincentiaamadi reacted:

“She too na baby lolz.”

@Chioma Jennifer Emmanuel said:

“She dey taste the milk naw.”

@nechkwechis reacted:

“Lols Omo this one mouth handed no be red handed.”

@Ama Ra22 reacted:

“Red-handed catching.”

@bellaberry448 reacted:

“Same way my kid bro of 17 years lick my Baby milk ahhh.”

@onyiravid reacted:

“You and this your girl. No go kill me abeg.”

Watch the video below:

House help goes crazy as madam gifts her a phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boss identified as Merrygold Onunwa drove her house help to tears after gifting her a phone. In a video making rounds on the popular app, TikTok, the young woman called her house help and presented the phone to her.

As soon as she sighted the phone, the appreciative house help got down on her knees to appreciate her madam. She thanked her genuinely and refused to get up despite attempts by her boss to make her stand up. Reacting to the video, many people appreciated the beautiful giver while praying for all her prayers to be answered.

@favourity4 wrote: "Thank you so much mama, those of you saying why did she call her house girl. How many time u done buy phone for your so called house help. mtewwwwwewe. God bless u mama it doesn't matter how u term her what matters is how u treat her so those saying ooh she didnt cal good how do u treat yours?"

Source: Legit.ng