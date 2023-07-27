A happy Nigerian mother has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok after delivering her twin babies

In a video, the proud mother carried her babies on her lap and expressed her love for her babies

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many women wishing to also give birth to twin babies

A Nigerian woman has caused a frenzy on the popular app, TikTok, after flaunting her lovely twin babies with cute eyeballs.

The trending video shared via her account showed the proud mother of twins gushing over her babies.

Nigerian mum shows off twin babies Photo credit: @tinakunzzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The short clip has gone viral garnering thousands of views and reactions from netizens who commented on the unique features of the babies.

In the video, the mother, identified as @tinakunzzy__, expressed her love for her adorable babies while revealing their big blue-coloured eyeballs.

Reactions as mum of twins flaunts her babies

Tina has become an instant sensation on TikTok with many users commenting on the babies and sharing the clip.

“I tap with blessings.”

“Shine shine baby.”

“Na them dey later fine pass y’all should rest.”

“Please be covering his head cause of cold.”

“Give this baby 5 months now she go don fine.”

“Awwn handsome boy.”

“Congrats dear.”

“These babies too fine oo.”

“No they put flash for the baby eyes o who be this na.”

"Barrens making jest of this little baby. Go and born and let see. Anyway God bless you little boy."

"God pls answer my prayers before this month end I know der is nothing u can’t do. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Mum flaunts her two sets of twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother has proudly flaunted her two sets of twin babies whom she delivered years apart. In the lovely clip shared via TikTok, the proud mother revealed that her twin babies arrived in the same gender arrangement, a boy and a girl.

The video showed the older set of twins carrying their siblings with sweet smiles on their faces. Social media users have gushed over the adorable video with many netizens wishing to also deliver twins.

@hajiaoluwatoyin added: "What a miracle working God. Almighty Allah will bless you all, children of Zion. Congratulations and I tap into your blessing in Jesus Mighty Name Amen and Amen."

