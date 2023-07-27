A TikTok video showed a Nigerian lady who speaks Yoruba meeting a US soldier from her tribe

The lady was chatting with her daughter when the soldier overheard her and stopped to say hello

They greeted each other in Yoruba with an Ondo accent and their joy at finding a fellow Yoruba speaker was evident in their eyes

A video has captured the moment a Nigerian lady who speaks Yoruba encountered a US soldier from her ethnic group.

The lady was having a conversation with her daughter in their native tongue.

The lady and the US soldier exchanged pleasantries.

Source: TikTok

Then, the soldier, who was walking by, recognised the familiar sound and halted to greet them.

Lady meets US soldier from her ethnic exchanges pleasantries

They exchanged warm pleasantries in Yoruba, using an Ondo dialect that revealed their common origin.

Their eyes sparkled with delight and surprise at finding a fellow Yoruba speaker in a foreign land.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below about the lady who met a Yoruba soldier below:

@Blessed_MarleytAG reacted:

"Proudly Ondo state Vv our dialect on llaje boy to the call point."

@User5321480403524 said:

"Proudly ondo town ( owo to be precise)."

@Mofe64748 wrote:

"Proudly ldanre lady."

@ItunuGoldie commented:

"My God Odo jomu, that's my father's house, wo Omo yemi, kentiri aunty."

@Omosileolamia also commented:

"Proudly ondo ilaje fine girl."

@AjayiJoseph353:

"So enjoyable to me, so keep it up."

@KOJ:

"Ondo people and their lovely language."

@VictoriaFunmilola:

"Proudly ondo babe ikale, okitipupa to be precise."

@AdunfeAde205:

"I too love my state. Proudly ondo ile oluji to be precise."

@morenikejiakinboboye:

"Proudly ondo town girl 100, my Own nah okeodunwo."

@User3308170800356:

"Proudly Ondo breed (Ondo town)."

Oyibo man speaks Yoruba with flawless accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyibo man who spoke Yoruba like a native stunned a street vendor in a video that has gone viral on Instagram.

The woman, who was selling outside the street, said she was working on her British accent.

However, she was surprised when an Oyibo man who came to patronise her started conversing with her in the Yoruba language with a flawless accent.

