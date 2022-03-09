A young white Oyinbo man, Tiago Ishola, who speaks Yoruba fluently has amazed many people in a video interview

The man said that he has created a comedy career from speaking the language with the help of people like Tunde Ednut

Tiago advised parents on the need to embrace their culture and teach kids how to speak Yoruba as the language has many advantages

A popular white TikToker, Tiago Ishola, who has become popular for Yoruba comedy on social media has spoken about how he came to be very good with the language.

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, he said that whenever he goes out to buy something and people see how good he is with the local language, they sometimes give him things for free.

The young man said that he is a student at the University of Ibadan. Photo source: BBC News Yoruba

How I became Ishola

Speaking about how he fell in love with the language, he revealed that he is from Portugal and was brought to Nigeria when he was just 10 years old.

The white man stated that he was given the name Ishola in Alaafin of Oyo’s palace. He revealed that mixing with indigenous people helped him to gain mastery of the language.

Yoruba is a good language

Tiago added that the language is sweet to the tongue, adding that is why he speaks it more than the English language.

According to him, people like Tunde Ednut boosted his comedy career and made him well known online. Tiago made a case for parents teaching their children Yoruba and not forcing the English language that is already an instructional language on them.

According to Tiago, not knowing how to speak Yoruba is a disgrace.

Watch his video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Olateju Oladapomolu said:

"You are wonderfully made Tiago Ishola. God will keep you and prosper your ways in life in Jesus'Name. But you looks like my son. So unique and handsome."

Rosemary Yoge Opitoke said:

"The way he speaks so fluently makes me want to learn the language. This is beautiful to watch."

Oladele Olajuwon said:

"God bless u more... This would be an eye opening nd give more understanding to those parents that want their children to speak diction but never care about teaching them their own language...."

John Bakare said:

"This is so interesting! Please, Tiago keep it up. We are so proud of you. You are an inspiration. God bless you for promoting Yoruba language."

