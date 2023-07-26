A Nigerian agent has caused a frenzy online after sharing a video of a cheap house going for N500 daily

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the agent showed off the building while revealing that it's a self contain

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many praising the agent over his style of marketing

An agent identified as @abeokutapropertyhub on TikTok has posted a video of a self-contained apartment for rent at the surprisingly low price of N500 per day.

The spacious apartment, which is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has caught the attention of netizens.

Man flaunts self contain for N500 daily Photo credit: Igor Alecsander/ Getty images, abeokutapropertyhub/TikTok.

In a video, the agent went around the house to reveal the kitchen, toilet and spacious room of the apartment.

Reactions as agent shows off cheap self contain

The video has since gone viral on social media with many people expressing their shock over the offer.

Some netizens calculated how much it would cost to rent the apartment for a year and concluded that it was a very affordable option.

@OPA said:

“Lol 182,500 per year. I like your marketing style.”

@Okeh Chibuike reacted:

“500 naira abi my eye dey pain me?”

@ABEFE01 said:

“Who else take calculator and smile after seeing the 182.500 in 365 days.”

@AbimbolaOlokuntoye said:

“Na to dey sub 2.5gig every day for Landlord.”

@samad commented:

“Haha una don start oo who won sell my family house.”

@Biggy reacted:

“500naira daily is okay that’s if you will be collecting it daily cause me I don’t have that yearly payment oo.”

@Success reacted:

“It would be nice if I was only planning on staying for a few days a week at most.”

@Almighty Alpha reacted:

“So 183k a year that's cheap, dammn.”

@ngozijamesugochuk reacted:

“The payment sharp well well.”

@Tori baddie said:

“Do you have in Lagos.”

@Spiritual_Wife said:

“But person no go fit put property or furnish this place o.”

@KAY said:

“This one na for short time people. If you know you know.”

@Amobigold Sharaf-Deen reacted:

“Where in Abeokuta is this please?”

@Chidinma Madu43 reacted:

“Am interested ooo location.”

@NORA OF TIKTOK said:

“This is actually a room and parlor self contained so the sum in a year is actually worth it tho to avoid unnecessary dramas na to pay everything once.”

@ANN LOPEZ GENESIS reacted:

“Oya talk how many demons person go dey fight everyday how many hours fasting person go dey do nd how many witches go fight to hold person glory.”

@youngnaval said:

“If na Lagos then this house too cheap for this kind space ,my area now 400k u fit see selfcon even 450k self year.”

@Baby reacted:

“Coming back from my calculator, E sharp.”

Watch the video below:

Disappointed lady shares video of N1.5 million house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Victoire Mahounou, on house hunting, has caused a commotion on the internet over a house an agent showed her in Lagos. Victoire said the agent said the house goes on rent for N1.5 million and took her on a tour of the interior.

Like the lady, many Nigerians were disappointed that such a small space was slapped with a whopping N1.5 million. The lady took netizens through some other houses her agent showed her in Lagos and all of them were a minimum of N1 million. Victoire said the whole thing left her frustrated and tired.

Samuelpaulodili said: "My dear move to Abuja you will see a better apartment on a lower budget. We are really enjoying here in ikd niyen ooo.. all of these is not even up to the apartment I’m paying 450k for here in ikd with POP self."

