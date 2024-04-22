A table containing the full names and scores of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) top performers from 2013 to 2022 has sparked a debate on social media

The list showed that the best UTME student for 2013 scored 299, which is in sharp contrast with the score of 2022 best performer, 362

Netizens argued over gender, ethnicity and other interesting observations realised from the emerging list

As 2024 UTME continues, a list of all the best students from 2013 to 2022 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) tertiary institution exam has emerged online.

Nigerian journalist Deborah Tolu-Kolawole shared the list online to counter a netizen, @_Eddieee321, who bragged about scoring 379 in her UTME when she sat for it.

The names of UTME top scorers from 2013 to 2022. Photo Credit: @dclmhq, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

"I scored 379 in jamb bro. I went to Babcock. Na your papa no get money. Shikina," @_Eddieee321 bragged on X.

What the UTME top scorers list revealed

The document Deborah released showed no one scored above 365 from 2013 to 2022, suggesting @_Eddieee321 either took the exam earlier or was chasing clout.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The document containing the list of UTME top scorers was produced by the Fact and Figures Desk of Economic Confidential, an Abuja-based Nigerian news magazine.

Legit.ng observed that 2020's top performer, Ms Maduafokwa Egoagwugwu Agnes, scored 365, the highest UTME score for the 2013-2022 period. The lowest top scorer was 296, scored by a male, Arienmughare Oghenetega.

2013 UTME best 5 students and scores

1. Olise Isreal Chukwunalu, male, 299.

2. Eruobodo Idris Adedamola, male, 297.

3. Bala Abdullahi Yusuf, male, 296.

4. Uwaoma Gentle Chigozie, male, 296.

5. Arienmughare Oghenetega, male, 296.

2014 UTME best 5 students and scores

Onomejoh Princewill, male, 299. Soladoye Damilola Faith, male, 297. Adeboye Tope Emmanuel, male, 291. Deshi Nenkangmun Micah, female, 290. Ogunduyilemi Adedayo O, male, 290.

2015 UTME best 5 students and scores

Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine, female, 332. Okorie Ogochukwu Modestar, female, 325. Peters Gbenga Gbenupo, male, 312. Adewole Adetoye Richard, male, 306. Ugwuanyi Mathew Chidera, male, 306.

2016 UTME best 5 students and scores

Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugwe, female, 359. Anonye Victory Emenike, male, 359. Ugwuoke Emelda Chinelo, female, 358. Adedini Damilola Diana, female, 351. Ifeanyi Justus Akachukwu, male, 350.

2017 UTME best 5 students and scores

Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide, male, 353. Utuk Uwakmfon Joseph, male, 349. Okoroafor Kaosisochukwu Lucy, female, 347. Fatoke Ademola Paul, male, 346. Oladiran Oluwabukunmi O, male, 346.

2018 UTME best 5 students and scores

Galadima Israel Zakari, male, 364. Adekunle Samuel Jesufemi, male, 358. Alikah Anthony Oseghale, male, 357. Ademola Ebenezar Adetola, male, 355. Obi-Obuoha Abiamamela, male, 354.

2019 UTME best 5 students and scores

Ezeunala Ekene Franklin, male, 347. Igban Emmanuel Chidiebube, male, 346. Olowu Isaac Olamilekan, male, 345. Odo Kingsley Obinna, male, 344. Okezie Chinedu Emmanuel, male, 343.

2020 UTME best 5 students and scores

Maduafokwa Egoagwugwu Agnes, female, 365. Nwobi Okwuchukwu David, male, 363. Elikwu, Victor Chuwuemeka, male, 359. Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom, female, 359. Adebola Oluwatobi Paul, male, 358.

2021 UTME best 5 students and scores

Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem, male, 358. Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa, male, 350. Qomarudeen Abdulwasiu Alabi, male, 350. Ajayi Eberechukwu Isaiah, male, 349. Okarike Favour Kenneth, female, 348.

2022 UTME best 5 students and scores

Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi, male, 362. Ugwu Chikelu Innocent, male, 359. Emmanuel Oluwaniifemi Temiloluwa, male, 357. Ozumba Samuel Ikemsinachukwu, male, 357. Igbalaye Ebunoluwa Kathryn, female, 357.

See her tweet containing the full list below:

People react to the JAMB top scorers' list

@EmmanuelBaggie said:

"Why is no one talking about how the list is male dominated??"

@MhideOfAbuja said:

"That lady definitely lied. You could tell from her last sentence abusing thee father of the guy. She said it to gain cheap points. But she forgot that this is twitter where the mysteries of men are known."

@aronvic98 said:

"Only one northerner In the whole list, and the one northerner topped that year.

"Northern politicians and elites need to do better for their people particularly in the NE."

@OmobulejoTobi said:

"And have been hailing this girl for here that's very brilliant not knowing she's dump or something for giving us fake result ."

@lolofirstclass said:

"In all of this, I derive joy in the fact that Igbo and Yoruba lead in the score sheets ."

@JSM_001 said:

"If this list is accurate,

"Then,

"I had the 4th best Jamb results in 2013 with 295 and top subject score of 94 in Physics."

@Ovoh_of_Lagos said:

"I will say “let the girl be”

"Lots of people in govt office today has same certificate scandal and still held the office.

"Let’s just look away."

JAMB names best student in 2023 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had announced the best student in the 2023 UTME.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, gave this update during the 2023 policy meeting in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. According to Oloyede, Umeh, an indigene of Anambra state, scored 360.

The JAMB boss also unveiled the top 10 candidates, among whom are Aguele Stephen, 358; Ositade Oluwafemi, 358; Gbolahan Ayinde, 357; John Fulfilment, 356; Chimdubem Ugonna, 355, among others.

Source: Legit.ng