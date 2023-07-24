A trending video on TikTok captures a beautiful woman showing off the bundles of cash in her compound

In the video, the woman held some bundles of cash and ran around her compound as someone filmed her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many inquiring to know her real source of income

A TikTok user with the handle @reyymoneyy has gone viral after sharing a video of herself packing loads of dollars in front of her house.

In the video, she was seen carrying stacks of dollars which were arranged in small transparent bags.

Woman flaunts bundles of cash in her compound Photo credit: @reyymoneyy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Also, dollar notes were seen littered all around the front of her house as she stepped on them and played with the cash.

The intriguing clip also showed the wealthy woman taking the cash tied in a bag into her house.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on TikTok with many users expressing their disbelief at the amount of money that Reyy has. Many seized the opportunity to ask for help.

The video has received over 300,000 views and has been shared widely across social media platforms.

Reactions as woman flaunts her wads of cash

@Akuah Animah said:

“People when they see money, that’s when everyone needs help.”

@Dee_abrahams said:

“Can you give me the job of cleaning up the mess?”

@user97036018441251 commented:

“The lord will bless you more help me.”

@Low key said:

“I need help.”

@chandudu509 said:

“Good evening, please help me find a place to stay.”

@tatendachishamba said:

“When u bless others plz remember me.”

@pasca4777 commented:

“Can you please help me with my school fees.”

@The charger said:

“Seriously I'm in chronic financial implications.”

@JustASmallCityGirl reacted:

“Is the money real.”

@transaction beast said:

“This is real money?”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng