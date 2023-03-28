A little boy who has been living in Lagos for more than six years has finally found someone willing to offer him shelter and support

The 12-year-old boy had been struggling to fend for himself to the point that some days he may stay for an entire 24 hourd without eating

With the support of a kind person whose name was not mentioned, Saheed will now have a roof over his head alongside other things he may need

A 12 years old boy named Saheed who had been living in Lagos for half decade and struggling to meet needs has finally found the hand of a kind person.

Prior to receiving the support, he sometimes goes for days without food and suffers many other things that people in his situation had to go through.

Saheed gets house and other gifts.Photo credit: @_egungun Source: Instagram

In an Instagram story shared by @_egungun, he noted that others can also show kindness to Saheed if they can afford to do so too.

Find the entire message on his Instagram post below:

"Saheed is a 12 year old kid who's been alone in Lagos for6 years. He currently lives in a dangerous Ghetto and sometimes goes days without eating, I was lucky to find him and hear his story. Anonymous has decided to take him in and give him shelter. All donations goes to taking care of Saheed. If you'll like to be part of his transformation."

Many social media users who reacted to the Instagram post thanked him for discovering the young boy and sharing his story to the world.

As of the time of publishing this report, the post has gathered over 23,000 likes with over 700 comments on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@pashotah reacted:

"Saheed mafo we are coming for you."

@delvin_tdw3 said:

"Where do we donate to? Can I get account to send him something?"

@efeosa.spencer also reacted:

"God bless you. GOD will keep him also and the anonymous."

@abdullateef242 commented:

"Thank u anonymous nd to those who wil help him to thanks to all of them."

@joshua_ johnson_ayo also commented:

"How exactly did this young man get to Lagos? Who transported him to Lagos!?"

@adeyeankarh said:

"U guys be careful with these guys o, hmmm a smal boy on d street for 6yrs do u knw what he's cable of? U wanna help him take him to recreational center for boys oregun frm there u can help him den de locate his pple and go back home."

@itz_adufeh wrote:

"No be transformation wey be say after 3 months una go dump the boy for street again."

