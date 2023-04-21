A kind Nigerian man expressed his anger at a woman who he had rented a house for so that she could stop begging with her triplets

Days after paying her house rent and thinking of how to set up a shop for her, the woman returned to her begging venture

Many Nigerians who wanted the man's video as he exposed the woman said it seems beggers are cashing out big

A young Nigerian man got frustrated in a video after he caught a mother of triplets who he had helped to get a better life begging again on the street.

The man, with a voice of anger and frustration, told the public that he had rented a house for the woman and was in the process of getting a shop when the woman left everything.

The man had to ask the woman why she wanted to tarnish his image. Photo source: @iamsundaybrave

Kind man regretted helping mum of 3

He had to ask the woman why she returned to the street with her kids. When the money said she needed money, he asked if she could not call him for the money.

The man added that people who had contributed to her welfare through his TikTok page would think he is a scammer if they saw her on the street begging with the kids.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Grace Ruby said:

"That's why I don't like helping them."

Maya Simon said:

"I think they always give those kids sleeping pills because they re always sleeping."

Ahmed said:

"Those children her not hers they normally rent kids in the hospital most times."

Wole Adedotun said:

"The children are not for her, na rent them dey rent children to beg."

Wealth said:

"Business na business she don dey use to begging for years."

Ayo love said:

"Bro is not by force go and help another person she’s not ready."

rosef9 fashion said:

"They are making big money , they can't change."

Olaide Olakunle jame said:

"Is like they are making money with this beginning she has calculated how much she done lose for some days."

