Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, the honest hotel worker who returned the sum of $70,000 (N54.3m) a customer replaced has been getting much love

After Davido reached out to her with the offer to give her $10k (N7,920,100), Ngozi showered prayers on the Fall singer

Among the things she prayed for on him were that Davido's enemy would fail and God will continue to bless the Unavailable singer

An Eko Hotel worker, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has become a perfect example of honesty for Nigerians after news of how she returned $70,000 (54.3m) went viral.

The lady got much love from Nigerians. Davido promised the lady $10,000 (N7,920,100) and also video-called her. A Nigerian lady also offered to give Ngozi $30 (N23,760.30) for her clean heart.

The lady prayed against all Davido's enemies.

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng, will be looking at five things Ngozi said after she got $10k (N7,920,100) Davido's offer.

1. I'm a huge Davido's fan

In an insta story video, Ngozi thanked Davido as she said that she is a huge fan of Davido's generosity to people.

2. Prosperity prayer for Davido

Excitedly, the lady said that everything the Unavailable crooner put his hands on would prosper in multiple folds.

3. Ngozi's protection prayer

The honest hotel worker, specifically during her call with Davido, said anybody that tries to bring the Fall singer to the ground would not succeed

4. Hotel worker assured Davido of her calling

As Ngozi prayed for the popular Afrobeat singer, she told him that she was a woman of "calling" to let him know that her prayers on him are powerful. In her words:

"It is a woman of God that is speaking o."

Source: Legit.ng