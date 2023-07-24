An honest Nigerian, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned a customer's $70,000 (54.3m) that he misplaced got more help

After Davido publicly pledged to give the lady $10,000 (N7,942,500) as a reward for honesty, a lady joined the generosity train with $30 (N23,827.50)

Ever since Ngozi's news of pure honesty broke, Nigerians have been praising her for not touching any of the misplaced dollars

A hotel worker, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned $70,000 (54.3m) to a customer who misplaced it, got appreciation from Nigerians who loved her honesty.

Recall that Davido, who was touched by Ngozi's act, people to locate her as he promised to give the lady $10,000 (N7,942,500). Hours after his tweet went viral, the lady and the Unavailable singer finally spoke through a video call and showered prayers on the singer.

Nigerians have been praising Ngozi for returning $70k (54.3m) she found.

Source: Twitter

Ngozi got more dollars

In a quoted response to Davido's offer, a lady with the Twitter handle @Folasheycrown22 said she was also ready to give the lady $30 (N23,827.50).

Some people who reacted to her tweet said that though the money looks small, it is a great way to acknowledge the lady's honesty.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MarvieBabz said:

"30$ as small as it may sound can help many of your followers. Give somebody here."

Wallop said:

"Divine make I find myself for #10k."

@Ronaldiam3 said:

"Find her for me I will give her $10."

@Urieal7 said:

"Cashapp tag is available,if you wan use apple pay too o."

More reactions to Davido's earlier tweet below:

@Ishencemello said:

"I support with $20 abeg how we go take send am na wetin Dey oh."

@SneakerNyame_ joked:

"Na my sister be that . Send to my account sir."

@mrben_eth said:

"She must be a gem. I’ll donate something also!"

@mascotwin said:

"David Adeleke like Mother, Father and Uncles like Son."

