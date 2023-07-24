A Nigerian man who laboured for his boss in Aba did not get the expected settlement he deserved after many years

The man said he worked hard for his boss in Aba, Abia state, but was accused of plotting to kill his boss' son

Because of the false accusation, he was not given anything after his many years of service, and he decided to relocate abroad

A Nigerian man has said his Oga did not settle him after he served him for many years in Aba.

The man said he worked very hard for his Oga as an apprentice in Aba, Abia state,, and he was made to go empty-handed.

The man said he was not settled after many years of service. Photo credit: TikTok/@asialion1096.

Source: TikTok

Narrating the story on TikTok, the man, Asia Lion, said when it was time for his boss to settle him as expected, he was accused of trying to kill his only son.

He said he left Aba and returned to his father's house with only his clothes. He started life afresh.

Nigerian man relocates to Philippines

When he decided to leave Nigeria, he first moved to Namibia before relocating to Ghana, where he said God blessed him immensely.

After Ghana, Asia Lion moved to the Philippines, where he still resides.

While he said he had forgiven his former boss, Asia Lion disclosed that the man had moved back to the village.

He said the Abia state government demolished his shop, and the man's four daughters have remained unmarried to date.

His story resonated with many people on TikTok, and they took to the comment section to praise him for not giving up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man makes it abroad

@baronsamuels said:

"You just made me cry dis morning bro, mine is after 10 years, but God has started a good project in my life."

@user3351873085457 said:

"Congrats bro. You are truly a strong man. Blessings."

@ACM HAIR said:

"You will keep going higher and higher no going back again."

Source: Legit.ng