A heartwarming video showed a husband praising his wife for quitting her career to devote herself to their children

The husband revealed that the woman gave up her job seven years ago and played a vital role in her children’s achievements

Three of the woman’s offspring are now lawyers and she has returned to finish her degree at the age of 48

Husband reveals wife had raised three lawyer portraying that her sacrifice was not in vain. Photo credit: @dolawanle

Source: TikTok

Husband appreciates wife for raising 3 lawyers

Thanks to her dedication and guidance, three of the woman’s sons have pursued successful careers as solicitors and she has resumed her studies to complete her degree at the impressive age of 48.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the lady for her uniqueness and also complimented the husband for understanding and appreciating her decision.

The video has gathered thousands of likes and comments as of publishing.

Legit.ng some of the reactions about the husband and wife below:

@kelechiemelue reacted:

"Only a real man will recognize such sacrifices from his wife well done sir."

@HelenRitawaller said:

"Mum is so beautiful. Well done."

@MelbourneAlexander wrote:

"Good woman and good husband. Congratulations and thanks for appreciating your wife. Some men Wouldn't."

@daddyibeji commented:

"She is a Woman of few words.May Go bless her and also bless you too for appreciating Ur wife."

@Osamogiecharles also commented:

"God bless you Ma. Congratulations to you Madam."

Source: Legit.ng