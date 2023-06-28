A Nigerian woman was glad as she danced after her husband increased her monthly allowance by 100%

The woman welcomed her husband home with cool dance moves, making the man wonder what was going on

Nigerians said that they both looked like a happy couple, as many appreciated the man for taking care of his wife

A Nigerian woman has captured the moment she showed her husband how grateful she was towards his generosity.

In a clip, the woman danced to welcome her husband home. The man was surprised at first when he saw his wife dancing.

The man was initially surprised when he saw her dancing.

Wife showed appreciation

After seeing that she was filming the moment, he burst into smiles. The man could not stop laughing as the woman turned and shook her waist for him.

She even saluted the young man. Many people who watched their video said that they both look like happy couple. The page (@DennisandMercy) which shared the video is named after them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chizzy said:

"This man like nyash , nothing you wan tell me."

janet Odunayo said:

"The smile on his face say it all more of togetherness in riches and sound health,best couple."

babyoftiktok04 said:

"Marriage sweet abeg (with the right person)."

TEMIDAYO said:

"The look on Baba's face, like what is going on here."

Evaresta said:

"A good man merits all the care."

obianuju obiekie said:

"You guys look like siblings. wow!"

Honeyplum said:

"Omo see the way he looks at her he Really adores her…….I want a husband too."

No.noooo.ooo said:

"Just see true happiness in both eyes."

peaxuniqueservice said:

"See smile ooo.. abeg is his brother single."

Odje David Odje said:

"With this fine husband wey God take dash you so you supposed dey happy without ZERO ALLOWANCE ooo!"

adebisioluwadami4 said:

"This man and Nyash."

Falegan Tolulope Oni said:

"I follow you salute him ooh... Oga well done o."

blizzinfo said:

"Una dey collect allowance???? God ooo m missing."

Bride competed with husband in dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, shared a video showing the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor.

The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work. The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her.

Groom danced more than bride

In other news, a man (@gozzymore) shared a video of a groom dancing enthusiastically during his traditional wedding ceremony.

He held his bride's hand and tried to make her move. Despite the energy he was oozing, his wife was not just interested. The way she tried to laugh showed she was somewhat embarrassed.

