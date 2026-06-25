The United Arab Emirates has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals of six countries, making travel to the UAE more accessible

This new decision allows eligible travellers and their families to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, provided they hold valid residence permits from select nations

The initiative highlights the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global ties while offering visitors a seamless travel experience and access to its world-class tourism and business opportunities

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a major expansion of its visa-on-arrival programme, making travel easier for nationals of six countries and their families.

Under the new decision, nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa holding ordinary passports, along with their accompanying family members, are now eligible for a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival.

UAE expands visa-on-arrival programme to welcome travellers from six new countries. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulfnews, eligibility requires travellers to hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

Strengthening global ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that this expansion reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly nations. It also aims to foster closer economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

According to the Ministry, the initiative will create greater opportunities for nationals of these countries to explore the UAE’s cultural landscape, world-class tourism, dynamic economy, and globally recognised infrastructure.

Federal authority’s role

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) confirmed that the amendments are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE’s visa framework. The ICP stated that the changes align with global best practices in travel, tourism, and mobility, while also strengthening cooperation with partner countries.

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Visa details and fees

The ICP explained the visa options available:

14-day visa: Issuance fee of Dh100. Can be extended once while in the UAE.

60-day visa: Issuance fee of Dh250. Valid for a single stay and not extendable.

Travellers must depart the UAE upon visa expiry. Overstaying will incur a fine of Dh50 per day.

This initiative reflects the UAE’s flexible entry and residency framework, designed to provide visitors with a seamless travel experience. As the Ministry noted, “expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.”

UAE offers 14-day and 60-day visas to eligible visitors holding valid residence permits. Photo credit: Olrat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of UAE army salary by rank

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels.

Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service. A military personnel in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED. Monthly, this works out to around 22,983 AED before tax.

Source: Legit.ng