A viral WhatsApp chat showed when a Nigerian lady informed her boyfriend that she is pregnant with a baby

The lady was scared but her man promptly took responsibility for the pregnancy, saying he is happy he would become a father

The man also told his girlfriend not to be scared and that he would personally inform her mum of the pregnancy and their wedding

A Nigerian man who got his girlfriend pregnant has been praised on TikTok for accepting responsibility without delay.

TikTok user Bunmi posted screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation she had with her boyfriend shortly after she noticed being pregnant.

The man promptly accepted responsibility for the pregnancy.

Bunmi immediately informed her boyfriend of the development, and she confessed that she was deeply scared.

She reminded her boyfriend of the fact that she is still in the university and was also scared of what her mother would do to her for getting pregnant.

Bunmi said her mother might kill her, but her boyfriend allayed her fears and accepted responsibility for the baby.

He told her not to be afraid since he will personally go and inform her mother of the development and also to discuss their wedding plans with her.

Bunmi wrote while posting the short video:

"Finally, I'm having my wedding very soon."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users

@olilistic Nwogechi

"Hmmm this kind man still dey, some will be like am not ready for a baby now. Congratulations dear."

@Dera commented:

"My man wants this badly sha."

@Dera said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you all the best in your marriage."

@fidelianokuoafats said:

"I have to save this. My dear, you are blessed. Some of us couldn't get this opportunity but rather he asked me to abort it."

@iremide commented:

"Where una dey see this kind love, but congrats to you dear."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby, and their marriage continued.

