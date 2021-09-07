An unknown corps member has gained the attention of many as he was given punishment at NYSC orientation camp for sleeping

The man's contemporaries at the camp laughed hard as a soldier ordered him to keep jumping up and down

Nigerians who reacted to the video said that SAED sessions when they were corps members were always boring

A corps member in Ebonyi was punished at an orientation camp for sleeping during Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) session. A video captures the moment he was serving the punishment.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja, a soldier could be seen ordering the young man as he kept jogging on a spot.

Many people were amazed by the development. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

People found it 'amusing'

A fellow corps member behind the camera was laughing hard as he found the situation the young man was in very amusing.

Many Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the development as the video gathered thousands of views online.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has over 700 comments. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

callme_ade_ said:

"Someone's husband."

didi_paps said:

"Dem fr kukuma buy cane keep."

stanleegram said:

"Really enjoyed my stay in this camp! Mami mkt can testify we came!"

ruthies_nuggets said:

"He didn't wear shades that was why he was caught sleeping. SAED and Sleep, 5 and 6, very boring."

nkemakonamu said:

"Jumping jumping! I am jumping."

sweetceembi___ said:

"I will just burst into tears."

_thatlonewolf_ said:

"Jump jump i am jumping in the lord amen."

A corps member was praised

Meanwhile. Legit.ng earlier reported that a corps member with the name Ahmad Abubakar made a big donation of a digital library to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as his personal Community Development Service (CDS) project.

According to the NYSC Facebook post, the corps member said that normal libraries are becoming a thing of old all over the world, and that is why the need for digital libraries is important.

The young man added that he decided to work on the project because he wants to help the service to enrich its resourcefulness to corps members and staff.

Source: Legit.ng