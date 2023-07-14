The Kano State Government has protested the disbursement of N500 billion in palliatives for small businesses

The state governor said the distribution favours more states and regions than others

He said that Lagos State received the highest allocation of 47%, the South-South 17%, with other areas getting lower

The Kano State government has faulted the distribution of the Federal Government's allocation of N500 billion via the Bank of Industry to support small businesses in Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The state governor, Abba Yusuf, made the complaint during a meeting with representatives of the Kano Cooperative Society on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Lagos gets the largest share of 47%

Yusuf revealed that the allocation was heavily skewed, with Lagos State getting 47%, the South-South with 17%, and other regions getting lower percentages.

He said the allocation is unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal and called on members of the National Assembly to correct the anomaly and move against those responsible for the alleged biased distribution.

Yusuf said the state government would support Cooperative Societies to relieve poverty.

The meeting was held to mark the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives.

The Kano governor, who his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, represented, restated his government's primary objectives of ending poverty in the state.

The deputy governor's aide, Ibrahim Shuaibu, on Friday, July 14, 2023, restated the importance of cooperative societies as a medium via which citizens can improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

Kano moves to end poverty in the state

Punch reports that the President of the Kano Cooperative Society, Musa Aikawa revealed the importance of cooperatives in boosting the lives of its members.

Aikawa asked for the intervention of the state government to develop plans for reducing the high unemployment rate in the state.

