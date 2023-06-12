The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to online information about the 2023 mobilisation activities

NYSC said the online information about 2023 mobilisation activities is not from the corps and should be disregarded

The corps said the approved dates for the 2023 mobilisation activities will be made public at the appropriate time

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has cleared the air about misleading information circulating online about dates for the 2023 mobilisation activities

As reported by The Nation, NYSC said the online information is fake and misleading as the information is the product of the writer’s imagination.

NYSC denies the 2023-24 mobilisation timetable released online, Photo Credit: National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

Source: Facebook

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, in a statement issued on Sunday, June 11, in Abuja, said online sources misquoted the dates for its pre-mobilization workshop, post-mobilization workshop, and uploading of Senate Approved result lists, among others.

According to The Punch, the corps urged members of the public to completely disregard the reports, stating that the 2023 NYSC activities would be made public at the appropriate time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement partially read:

“Management hereby wishes to inform members of the public, especially students, parents and guardians including the Corps Producing Institutions across the country that the information did not emanate from NYSC as it represents only the imagination of the writer.

“Consequent upon the above, the approved dates for the 2023 Mobilisation activities would be made public at the appropriate time, through this medium and other media channels including all NYSC Social Media platforms. Members of the public are advised to ignore the baseless information in its entirety.”

President Bola Tinubu plans to reduce NYSC members' monthly allowance? fact emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that several graphics shared on users’ WhatsApp statuses claiming President Bola Tinubu plans to reduce the monthly allowance allocated to the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members are false.

A report by Dubuwa, a fact-checking platform, stated that the claim in the graphics is false, adding that the newly inaugurated president has not stated that he plans to reduce the monthly allowance given to members of the NYSC.

“N330k Instead of N33k”: NYSC corper overpaid monthly ‘allowee’ publicly declares to refund

Legit.ng had also reported that an unknown National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has come out publicly to reveal that she was overpaid her regular monthly allowance.

The NYSC, every month, pay serving corps members the sum of N33,000 as an allowance for their upkeep in their state of service.

Source: Legit.ng