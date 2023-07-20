“I Don’t Pay Rent in Lagos”: Young Nigerian Man Shows Off His N300m House With Private Cinema, Has Lamborghini
- A young Nigerian man who is into forex trading has shown people his N300m house with Lamborghini in his park
- Inside the mansion is a private cinema where he can see nice movies with friends without stepping out
- A look at his kitchen showed more luxurious appliances as singles ladies tried to get his attention in a video's comment section
A young Nigerian man, Habby FX, has shown people his N300m mansion in Lagos and its well-furnished interior.
While speaking with Wales Morgan, who asked how much he pays for rent, the man said he is a landlord in Lagos state.
Lamborghini inside mansion
His door has a fingerprint scanner that serves as a lock. His living is spacious, with a flat-screen TV hung on a wall.
Apart from the rooms with TVs, the whole house has a private cinema where friends and family can enjoy. One of the cars in the park is a Lamborghini.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Maleek Berry said:
"God Pass Una I won’t depressed."
Kim Ashley said:
"Where all this kind guy de nah na so so pos attendance I de jam."
Nwachi1993 said:
"No cap Nija get big guys way no body know."
Diliicious said:
"The fact he’s not using dem boys normal house decor, gucci curtains and gold chairs."
VawulensPresident said:
"Naso una Dey do ritual for this Lagos.. nothing anybody one tell me."
Zino pathra said:
"God Abeg give person this kind man."
Victory said:
"Abeg I wan get belle for this guy."
ibrahimsa00 said:
"That Lamborghini Eurus cost pass that house ooo omo."
Tori poonky asked:
"Is he single? Asking for myself."
Rahel said:
"I don fall in love."
Victoria's beauty said:
"How do you live alone I can’t ooo."
