A young Nigerian man who is into forex trading has shown people his N300m house with Lamborghini in his park

Inside the mansion is a private cinema where he can see nice movies with friends without stepping out

A look at his kitchen showed more luxurious appliances as singles ladies tried to get his attention in a video's comment section

A young Nigerian man, Habby FX, has shown people his N300m mansion in Lagos and its well-furnished interior.

While speaking with Wales Morgan, who asked how much he pays for rent, the man said he is a landlord in Lagos state.

The man said everything he needed was in the house. Photo source: @walesmorgan

Lamborghini inside mansion

His door has a fingerprint scanner that serves as a lock. His living is spacious, with a flat-screen TV hung on a wall.

Apart from the rooms with TVs, the whole house has a private cinema where friends and family can enjoy. One of the cars in the park is a Lamborghini.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maleek Berry said:

"God Pass Una I won’t depressed."

Kim Ashley said:

"Where all this kind guy de nah na so so pos attendance I de jam."

Nwachi1993 said:

"No cap Nija get big guys way no body know."

Diliicious said:

"The fact he’s not using dem boys normal house decor, gucci curtains and gold chairs."

VawulensPresident said:

"Naso una Dey do ritual for this Lagos.. nothing anybody one tell me."

Zino pathra said:

"God Abeg give person this kind man."

Victory said:

"Abeg I wan get belle for this guy."

ibrahimsa00 said:

"That Lamborghini Eurus cost pass that house ooo omo."

Tori poonky asked:

"Is he single? Asking for myself."

Rahel said:

"I don fall in love."

Victoria's beauty said:

"How do you live alone I can’t ooo."

