A Nigerian man woke up to a disappointing view of his abode after sleeping off with his bathroom tap on

The whole apartment was heavily flooded and this made the man shed tears before he began to mop

A video he shared, showcasing his flooded apartment, has generated mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian man shed tears as he woke up to see that his apartment was heavily flooded thanks to a tap he left on in the bathroom.

In a TikTok video, the man gave netizens a view of the flooded house and also showed the running tap in the bathroom.

The man said he cried on seeing the state of his apartment. Photo Credit: @_munach

According to him, he slept off and forgot to turn off his bathroom tap. The man said he cried for two hours before he began to mop.

He was seen mopping the apartment and scooping water with a container as he tried to tidy the place.

Netizens felt pity for him, with many sharing their experiences similar to his.

Watch the video below:

People sympathised with him

user7209305311918 said:

"People living in UK and American can bever relate.

Their water bill woulda been higher than the highest mountain.

"U cried?

"They'll have crowed."

Amokeh said:

"Dis thing still do me yesterday but, even make I live for one week, water no go ever enter room."

Dunni Of Lay_Lay said:

"It has happened to me once Omo that day wasn’t funny at all I sat down fr like 2hours looking my fridge rolling inside water."

Tresy said:

"Omo this tin usually happens to me in school dats y if m leaving for class I cross check to make share the taps are off."

ZÍÈ said:

"Omo I no fit forget the day wey this thing do me , I wan craze."

OLUWAPELUMI said:

"This thing don happen to me before As I wan commot for bed nah inside pool I put leg."

Highdee___ said:

"This is so painful!it used to happen to me when I was in 200level. We usually don’t have water so I’ll turn on my tap praying I get water omooo my bed."

