A video showing a Nigerian man unashamedly carrying load for his oyinbo wife on their way home has stirred reactions

The pretty wife who called him chief said that her husband could do anything for her to make her happy

A few Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered if the man could do the same thing for a woman back in his country

An oyinbo woman married to a Nigerian woman has shown off her husband assisting her when they went to shop.

As they were coming from buying groceries, the beautiful wife (@villagekingsandqueens) made a video, telling her TikTokers that she had something to show them.

Many people doubted that he can never do the same thing back home. Photo source: @villagekingsandqueens

Source: TikTok

Man assisted pretty wife

The lady panned her camera to the side to capture her man with a load on his head as he walked beside her. When the wife told people, "Look, look," the man laughed.

The video's comment section had mixed reactions to the cute wife-husband moment, as some asked if the man can do the same thing if he were back in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

demmy872 said:

"I hope he can also do that if he’s married to a Nigerian woman."

Tobyblacknation said:

"Na fun no reason am."

Felix Ojeaburu said:

"Plus 1 for you chief you go my man amazing chief what a man thank you for making her happy."

Destok said:

"Na so we dey do am for naija long before shopping cart was invented Hahahaha."

DonChris1212 said:

"Can you do it to Nigeria woman no he will never?"

Angel Piro said:

"He knows what he’s doing is part of the hustle just dey play."

teskomsk said:

"If you know you know.... new citizenship loading."

hiefOwen said:

"And he can’t do this back home…… commander in chief."

John Oscar said:

"Chaii because of document bros dey do like this."

Fancy said:

"You both are amazing. Much love for you."

Alex 123 said:

"Alaba man live in Europe gbam."

Lady married Chinese man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who married a Chinese man in Lagos state shared a video celebrating her beautiful new home.

In the TikTok clip, the cute couple was seen in front of the marriage registry in the Ikoyi area of the state. While the man wore a suit, the lady (@atokeade049) wore a white gown.

American woman married Nigerian man

In other news, a woman on TikTok, @blessedtamma, who lives in America, made a short video showing the moment she travelled to Nigeria to marry her love.

She filmed herself in an aeroplane moments before it touched down. Seconds into the video, the woman looked happy in her white wedding gown.

Source: Legit.ng