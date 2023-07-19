A married couple has got people praising what they have achieved despite being married for some months

In a viral video, the lovers revealed that in less than six months, they were able to build a fine house for themselves

The lovers captured significant moments of the building process till the house was roofed, fenced, and fit for living

A young couple has gone online to celebrate the house God built them six months after their marriage.

The video they shared on TikTok showed the moment they (@anyiandbibi) filmed the land even before the house's foundation was laid.

They supervised every part of the building process. At a point in the video, a driller dug a borehole for them.

The coupled fenced the house and painted it in fine colours. Their compound was interlocked. Many wished they had a sweet relationship like theirs.

Okafortv said:

"He that marries a good wife obtain favour from the Lord..."

Gedoni said:

"Congrats honey, i tap into the blessing for me nd my family."

THELDER.COM said:

"I'm from South Africa but iyooo guys you are such an inspiration to me alone."

Another couple built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @allen_aoo, went online to share the blessings God gave her and her family. The lady showed the moment she and her husband supervised the building of their mansion in Lagos.

The clip captured major parts of the building process. When the house decking was done, she walked on it. At one point, she even took a picture on the stairs.

Man built small house

Similarly, a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer showed people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

