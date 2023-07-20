A video of some secondary school students storming their class in style has caused a frenzy on social media

In the video, the boys rocked dark shades as they arrived late to class without caring about their teacher's presence

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the vivid with many criticising the boys over their attitude

A group of secondary school boys has caused a stir on social media after their video surfaced online.

The boys walked into their classroom wearing dark shades and ties around their necks, before shaking their teacher's hand and leaving him in shock.

Moment secondary school boys arrived class in grand style Photo credit: @arewahub/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

In the surprising video, the boys were seen walking confidently into the classroom with their classmates cheering them on.

The teacher appeared to be taken aback by their unusual fashion statement which he witnessed.

Reactions as secondary school boys arrive late to class in dark shades

The video has sparked a frenzy on social media with many users expressing their admiration for the boys' confidence and creativity.

Others however criticized their behavior, calling it disrespectful and disruptive.

@lil_y9_936 reacted:

“That last niga is on weeed.”

@dibody reacted:

“Lmao the teacher is like "I am dreaming".

@candlemann768 said:

“The last guy just dropped out of school.”

@emzet_yusufari reacted:

“Did the last guy put earphones in his nose.”

@_prodigy__001 reacted:

“Last guy a gangster.”

@bridgestone_tyres_abj reacted:

“The last guy na the Don finish.”

@momb_asalounge reacted:

“Most of them becoming successful than those who think they have discipline and studying.”

@ub_mashie08 commented:

“You see that guy wey hold belt? Nah the only guy wey sabi book and hin dey distribute answers.”

@hvy1_ commented:

“I heard the last guy failed the final exams.”

@taabisshhh said:

“It's backbencher not back bender Man!”

@dr_kaseke_taproka_care said:

“The first one is confident and clever but is dull.”

@abdirahman1mano said:

“There is always a smart one in the squad.”

@jpnspy.eth reacted:

“The last guy, OMG! Is that ear plugs inside his nose?”

@k_kalin_christian said:

“This is us coming to class 2 hours after lunch break.”

@diaz_idriss said:

“If it was my school this guys would regret it to do, on their entire life.”

@mxtjzz_x said:

“The last guy didn't escape the matrix, the matrix escaped him.”

@jide_ojoadeniyi reacted:

“@dot8701 you, dem Fela and Asa coming to Mr. Adegboro's maths class.”

@kush_baby_1721 said:

“The future billionaires and millionaires have entered the chat.”

nurmansyaugi reacted:

“First guy it's erick bruh ? @saynogal.”

@sullrtk449 97615 said:

“The last one he be listening to music through his nose or what.”

@dennisjeffrey54 said:

“When you think you already made while real life is still waiting patiently.”

@osayi_billion reacted:

“The first guy with the walking tho.”

@hashim.shaqur reacted:

“The last guy is high can't even walk faster.”

@domnickodoyo said:

“Most of them make it in life.”

@abaigramm commented:

“This remind me of my secondary school life lie love this video.”

Source: Legit.ng