A Twitter user identified as @SaviourLiyon has shared the script of a pupil who gave epic answers to his exam questions.

The pupil's answers have gone viral on social media with netizens reacting to the child's creativity in answering the questions.

The pupil's answers were a mixture of wit and humour. When asked about the main reason for exams, the pupil replied "Failure," which was not the expected answer.

The pupil also gave a funny answer to the question "How can a man go 8 days without sleeping?" by replying "Easy, sleep at night."

Another question asked the pupil to solve a math problem with fruits and the child also gave a response that made netizens shocked.

When asked "If it took eight men 10 hours to build a brick wall, how long would it take four men to build it?", the pupil's answer was "No time at all, the wall was already built."

The teacher gave the pupil an F for failing all the questions but also gave him an A+ for creativity.

Reactions as pupil scores F in exams

Netizens have praised the child's wit and humour with many calling him a professor.

“This one is a teacher himself.”

“These answers are killing me!”

“Smartest answers ever!”

“Well done!”

“That Lil man is a genius.”

“This guy is a genius correct and perfect explanation.”

“But what is on the script is correct.”

“This is accurate thou.”

“Future minister of education.”

“Seems correct to me.”

"This one na fake prof. But the questions are tough fr."

