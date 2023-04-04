A hilarious video shared via TikTok shows the moment a young student arrived at school with a bunch of palm nuts

In the epic video posted via TikTok, the high school student called his friends who came to catch a glimpse of it

Social media users have shared their thoughts regarding the video with many insisting that he was business minded

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of a high school student coming to class with a bunch of palm nuts (banga) has kept people in stitches.

The hilarious video showed the boy sneakily looking into his bag and beckoning on his classmates to also have a glimpse.

Secondary school boy opens bag in class Photo credit: @askforogfavourmoney

Source: TikTok

His classmates could not hold their laughter as they moved closer to him and sighted the nuts inside his bag.

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many people pointing out that the boy is definitely business inclined.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

@deminion advised:

"Don't expose him. Na wise businessman in future."

@ask_of_babylon said:

"Normally nah this kin people they rich for life."

@obeleidah stated:

"From school straight to market to cash out palm nut money. never loose guard an opportunity."

@ask_of_reks reacted:

"If you didn’t miss palm Sunday give me a like."

@benjoyce759 asked:

"Why TikTok no get voice note I for express myself."

Nigerian father in tears after opening daughter's bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father could not control his tears after finding out that his little daughter hid a roll of bournvita in her lunch bag.

In a trending video, the father tried to put a water can inside her bag, but the little girl refused and began acting strangely. Her father got so emotional in the video and even broke down in tears as the little girl watched.

Sharing the video via TikTok, the disappointed father said: "How can you take a whole 12 piece of bournvita as your snacks for school? The matter never still clear".

https://www.tiktok.com/@askforogfavourmoney/video/7216405833712815366?_r=1&_d=secCgYIASAHKAESPgo8dEMZRwsQDDH6mFOmtX0imv9LqExrQsttfmIMU2dPXlEhpqqg3kS6RrAcF1aMDFLhrJX8xRbD8c3VylGBGgA%3D&checksum=1f866cec4d9504728419d06b18b863e2a3809b98f7699ebe9f3f8a709acbdf0e&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAP_9WZ87Lc5baSaMm8wpYH5vmKEj1XJZD89b5tzGdUIWovK3rkcTI4EiUH2Ts61aV&share_app_id=1340&share_item_id=7216405833712815366&share_link_id=4418565c-f639-489f-975f-7547906182b2&sharer_language=en&source=h5_m&u_code=dbhgckd9a1ak37&ugbiz_name=Main&user_id=6810417389701727238&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_source=copy

Source: Legit.ng