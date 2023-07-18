A Nigerian MC who is aiming to break a Guinness World Record has kicked off an entertainment marathon

MC Walter as he is popularly known, started talking and entertaining people on the morning of July 18

His team told Legit.ng that the event, which is expected to last 130 hours, started by 9am and that he has been standing for three hours

An entertainment marathon which is expected to last for 130 hours, has started in Abakaliki, Ebony state.

A Nigerian man known as MC Walter has vowed to continue talking and entertaining an audience non-stop for 130 hours.

The MC has said he will stand and talk to entertain people for 130 hours.

His aim is to set a Guinness World Record for the longest entertainment marathon by an individual.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, MC Walter's team said he kicked off the event by 9am on July 18.

Photos and videos exclusively sent to Legit.ng showed the MC on stage and a timer indicates that he has been talking for over three hours.

A team member told Legit.ng:

"He has been talking for 3 hours plus. People are still coming in. We started by 9:00am."

MC Water vows to entertain people for 130 hours

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, MC Walter said he would be the only person on stage talking for 130 hours.

He also said entrance into the event venue is free and that he has duly registered it with the Guinness World Records.

His words:

"After writing and getting approval from the Guinness World Record. I am attempting to be the first individual that will set a world record as I stand to entertain people for 130 hours.

"I have always liked to give myself a daring target yearly. I will be the only one on state."

When asked if he could withstand the rigours of standing and talking for that long, the MC said he likes giving himself challenges.

