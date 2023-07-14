The Big Brother Naija season 8 will premiere on July 23 as an all-star edition packed with ex-housemates

The winner will go home with N120m cash prize, and fans will get the chance to win millions of naira in a game

The Head of House challenge will come with a twist, with the usuals, such as Saturday night parties and dairy room sessions, in tow

The Big Brother Naija season 8 edition will bring drama and twists as it has been tagged an all-star edition.

Juicy details of the show were revealed at the Big Brother briefing in Lagos today, July 14, as organisers count down to the premiere.

BBNaija Season 8: All Star Edition, N120m Cash Prize, 30 Fans to Win N30m, Other Details As Countdown Begins

This means that ex-housemates from Pepper Dem, Double Wahala, and See Gobe set will go head to head in the house for the grand prize of N120m.

The show, which did not have an audition, is expected to kick off on Sunday, July 23, and will last for 70 days, from July 21 to October 1, 2023.

What to expect from the BBNaija all stars edition

Fans are in for a ride as Showmax will air 24 hours of the show sponsored by Moniepoint this year.

Married ex-stars of the BBNiaja seasons are allowed to participate as long as they are interested, as the criteria for choosing is to be an ex-housemate with a good personality.

Ebuka, whose birthday is today and was celebrated with cake and balloons, will be hosting, and the Saturday night party, pool party, arena games and diary sessions will hold like previous editions.

The all-star edition is not without twists and turns; the Head of House challenge will be different, there will be black envelope game, and 30 fans will win 30m in a fave lock in game.

