A young man who goes by the name General Tonezy on Instagram has stirred attention online after he went on his Instagram page to hail controversial singer, Portable Zazu

Tonezy, in his post, thanked Portable for helping him with the sum of 3k for transportation home at Iyana-Ilogbo after being stuck at the bus stop for hours

Controversial street pop singer Portable reacted to the young man's post as he reposted he's appreciation comment on his page

Famous, controversial singer Portable Zazu trends online after a young man by the name of General Tonezy went online to thank him for helping him get home after being stuck on the road for hours.

Tonezy had shared on his page that Portable gave him N3,000 at Iyana-Ilogbo bus stop, which he was able to use to get home after being stuck on the road for hours.

Portable trends after a young man went on IG to thank him for giving him money, which he used to transport himself home after being stuck on the road for hours. Credit: @portablebaeby/@generaltonezy

Source: Instagram

He noted that he never thought the singer would help nor even listen to him when he approached the singer for help.

The Streetpop sensation reacted to the post made by General Tonezy. Portable reshared Tonezy's post on his page as he shows a not-so-popular side of his personality compared to his controversial nature.

See General Tonezy's post below:

Though at the time of publishing this article, the post was yet to generate many reactions and comments online.

Source: Legit.ng