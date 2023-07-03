A Nigerian man is set to embark on an ambitious entertainment marathon that will see him stand and talk for 130 hours

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, the entertainer, Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter vowed to set a new record with the entertain-a-thon

He said the entrance to the event venue would be free and that he has registered with the Guinness World Records

A Nigerian MC is set to kickstart a 130-hour entertainment marathon which means standing and talking to an audience non-stop.

In a short chat with Legit.ng, the MC Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter said he has applied and received approval from the Guinness World Records to hold the event.

The MC said he is set to embark on a 130-hour entertainment marathon. Photo credit: MC Walter.

According to the MC, he is aiming to set a new world record by standing and entertaining an audience for 130 hours.

He told Legit.ng:

"After writing and getting approval from the Guinness World Record. I am attempting to be the first individual that will set a world record as I stand to entertain people for 130 hours."

When asked if he would be able to go through with the exercise, MC Walter said he likes giving himself a daring target.

His words:

"I have always liked to give myself a daring target yearly. I will be the only one on state."

Also, he said he would not charge people who would want to gain entrance into the entertain-a-thon venue.

He said the event will hold at Citihub, Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi state, from July 18 to 23.

The quest to break or set Guinness World Records among Nigerians became intensified due to the success story of Hilda Baci who cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Her story became a reference point for those who wish to be known through their crafts.

Source: Legit.ng