A hairdresser recently shaved the hair of a young customer who failed to pay after plaiting her hair

It was gathered that the young girl ordered the stylists to make her hair despite not having money on her

In the trending video, the hairdresser took her time to make sure that she shaved the hair without leaving a single strand

A furious hairdresser took a drastic measure after a customer refused to pay for services rendered.

It was gathered that the customer had received a hairdo at the salon but was unable to pay for the service.

Hairdresser barbs customer 'gorimapa' Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The hairdresser, furious at the customer's refusal to pay, decided to shave off all of the customer's hair.

The incident which was captured on video, has gone viral on social media with netizens sharing their thoughts.

In the clip, the hairdresser was spotted using a clipper to shave off the customer's hair as other customers in the salon watched in shock.

Reactions as hairdresser shaves client's hair for refusing to pay after making her hair

The video has sparked outrage on social media with many people condemning the hairdresser's actions.

Some called for the hairdresser to be held accountable for her actions, while others criticized the customer for not paying for the service.

@wives_and_mothers reacted:

“I'm not understanding. Why did she allow it? Things dey happen sha.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Did they tie her hands & legs to execute this?Haven't seen anything like this before. Haaa.”

@_themediagirl reacted:

“Why cut someone's hair? Why.”

@egoumez reacted:

“Cried watching the full video. Just imagine this dehumanisation. Yea she did wrong, but they could've loosened the hair and punished her. Gosh who will liberate AFRICA LIKE THIS WHO WHO WHO MEHN JEEZ.”

@zarahairvault said:

“This hairdresser needs to be arrested. Cutting someone's hair for a R100 (#3500) that is mean and she deceived to be arrested. What a heartless human. What if she pays the money now, can she put the hair back? we women heart too deep Abeg.”

@nkem_dilimm said:

“This is a NO NO! What happened to loosing the hair she made for her or better still punish her in another way. There are ways to go about this nauu. Than chopping off All her hairs! Hairs you didn't create. Even if say na Widow G this hair dresser is just a Delilah. Just because she didn't pay? Omo you wekcked o.”

@natura essie reacted:

“She should have taken the hair down or better still involve the police. What right does she have to cut someone else's hair? Ha! And for all these people wey wan do some hair without money, what's your problem? Who you dey try impress? If you don't have money, pack that hair shuku or something!”

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“I pity people who offend that hairdresser. Her heart is made of steel.”

iamblackbharbie22 said:

“From baddie to baldie in a switch. You don't have money and you went to make hair. Omo some people don't have time for stress o.”

@naturalgirlofficial_ said:

“What happened to loosening the hair?"

@chikosrx commented:

“I don't understand, the lady just sat down for them to cut here hair?”

@clear_lifestyleblog reacted:

“The hairdresser wicked for cutting her hair but the customer sef dey annoying for not paying & not being remorseful.”

@stanleynanka commented:

“What happens if she will pay and demand her hair back?”

@endylight1 said:

“Don't come here to support her, sometimes you just have to let go and probably treat people with love. I know she wasted her time but shaving her hair like this is absurd.”

@audiobook9ia reacted:

“Honestly, she should have just held unto her belongings. This was too far, imagine how long it would take to grow again. So much for women supporting women though.”

Watch the video below:

