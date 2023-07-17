A video of a hairstylist using fire to smoothen a client's braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media

In the video, the client is seen struggling to pull away from the heat of the flame as the stylist carries on

The video which has trended on social media has sparked mixed reactions on social media

While protective styles are meant to keep one's natural hair from damaging, sometimes the method applied in making such hairstyles often defeats the purpose.

A case in point is a video currently trending on social media.

The fire method has sparked reactions Credit: @thacher1

Source: TikTok

In the video, the braider, who appears to have finished a 'shuku' braided hairstyle on the client's hair, is seen attempting to smoothen the hair.

While some braiders use scissors to trim off spiky extensions, and hot water to lessen the strain, this braider identified as @thacher1 opted for the fire method to burn excess extensions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Much to the discomfort of the client, the braider can be seen bringing the flame close to the hair.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of braider using fire to smoothen client's braids

smakusha:

"That's not a protective style anymore. What will happen after she takes off the braids. The hairline gone ,some of the hair is gone by that fire. Do people think how their hair will be after removing some hairstyles."

zaliradalton:

"This is why black women go bald!!! Even look how tight the braids are!!! So unnecessary!!"

smakusha:

"I won't allow her doing that to my hair never. And the style looks tight."

israeliteprincess79:

"Chose a different braider cause WTH."

chasityvanderburg:

"Exactly why I will never go back again!!! They don’t care about the hair just the money and tightness."

mitaylor9244:

"For one nobody putting no Fire to my Head better do old school hot water,towel."

allthings_justina:

"Omo my braider did this to me once and my hair caught fire..wasn’t funny."

love_over_length:

"What would I do? GET UP and leave bc no ma’am!!!"

smakusha:

"That's not a protective style anymore. What will happen after she takes off the braids. The hairline gone ,some of the hair is gone by that fire. Do people think how their hair will be after removing some hairstyles."

Video of 4-year-old girl braiding hair leaves internet users impressed: "She should never be broke"

While there are some grownups who cannot part hair with a toothcomb to save their lives, one little girl is proving that it's never too early to catch them young.

Hair blogger, 9jabraider shared a video of the girl believed to be 4 years old diligently braiding a woman's hair.

In the now-viral clip, she is seen styling her hair in feed-in cornrows and does not appear to be struggling.

Source: Legit.ng